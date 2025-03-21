UGC

UGC Warns Students Against Fake Universities - List and Complaint Submission Details

Posted on 21 Mar 2025
12:43 PM



Summary
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public notice cautioning students, parents, and the general public about fake universities that offer unrecognised degrees.
To help students avoid falling victim to such fraudulent institutions, the UGC has urged them to verify the authenticity of universities through its official website, www.ugc.ac.in, before applying for admission.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public notice cautioning students, parents, and the general public about fake universities that offer unrecognised degrees. The regulatory body reiterated that only institutions established under a State Act, Central Act, or Provincial Act, or those empowered under the UGC Act, 1956, are legally permitted to award degrees.

Despite these regulations, some institutions have been found violating the rules and providing degrees that hold no validity for higher education or employment purposes. To help students avoid falling victim to such fraudulent institutions, the UGC has urged them to verify the authenticity of universities through its official website, www.ugc.ac.in, before applying for admission.

The warning follows a parliamentary statement by the Ministry of Education, which revealed that since 2014, 12 out of 21 fake universities identified by the UGC have been shut down. These self-styled institutions operated without recognition, primarily in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, in direct violation of the UGC Act.

To tackle this issue, the Central Government has urged State Governments and Union Territories to take strict legal actions against such universities. Additionally, the Chief Secretaries have been advised to monitor and report any unauthorized institutions operating within their jurisdictions.

How to Report Fake Universities

The UGC has made it easier for the public to report suspected fake institutions. Complaints can be sent via email to ugcampc@gmail.com for further investigation and action. A detailed list of currently identified fake universities is also available on the UGC website under the "Fake Universities List" section.

Students and parents are strongly encouraged to conduct thorough background checks on universities and ensure that the institutions they are considering are recognised by the UGC.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
12:43 PM







