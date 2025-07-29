NEET PG 2025

Far-Off NEET PG 2025 Exam Centres Spark Outcry; IMA-JDN Demands Centre Change Option!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 29 Jul 2025
12:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) has submitted an urgent representation to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, raising serious concern over the allotment of NEET-PG centres.
The move came after aspirants across the country reported being allotted exam centres in far-off states for the medical entrance test, triggering widespread distress and anxiety.

The Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) has submitted an urgent representation to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, raising serious concern over the allotment of NEET-PG centres.

The move came after aspirants across the country reported being allotted exam centres in far-off states for the medical entrance test, triggering widespread distress and anxiety.

With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) scheduled on August 3, the IMA-JDN has urged the Union Health Ministry to direct the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to reopen the exam centre change portal so that the affected candidates can avail the option of choosing centres within their home state or nearby locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the representation, the IMA-JDN emphasised that while some students have received centres in nearby cities, thousands of candidates have been assigned exam centres in distant states, for which they have to undertake long, expensive, and stressful journeys to unfamiliar destinations.

The doctors’ body said in a statement, "This move is causing much concern, especially among the economically weaker sections, ladies, and those from remote or rural regions." "This disparity not only affects fairness but could negatively impact students' mental well-being and performance in this critical, once-a-year exam," it said. "IMA-JDN remains committed to ensuring equity and accessibility in all aspects of medical education and examination systems," the doctors’ body added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 29 Jul 2025
12:17 PM
NEET PG 2025 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate Indian Medical Association (IMA) Union health ministry
Similar stories
Professor Evelyn Welch, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, receives the Letter of Intent from Vineet Joshi, the Honourable Secretary Higher Education and Acting Chairman of the University Grants Committee.
University of Bristol

University of Bristol Receives UGC Nod - Data, AI, Fintech to Lead Mumbai Campus Curr. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk 2025 Notice Out - Application Starts August 1; Check Prelims & Mains Sched. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Soon for UG Exam - Check Release Details Here

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Check Merit List, Choice-Filling & Allotment U. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
South Point High School

South Point High School to Celebrate 100 Years of Quantum Mechanics with Student Exhi. . .

Professor Evelyn Welch, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, receives the Letter of Intent from Vineet Joshi, the Honourable Secretary Higher Education and Acting Chairman of the University Grants Committee.
University of Bristol

University of Bristol Receives UGC Nod - Data, AI, Fintech to Lead Mumbai Campus Curr. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk 2025 Notice Out - Application Starts August 1; Check Prelims & Mains Sched. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Soon for UG Exam - Check Release Details Here

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Check Merit List, Choice-Filling & Allotment U. . .

SSC

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2025 - Vacancy Increased by Commission; Correction Window Open. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality