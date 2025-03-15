UGC Invites Applications for ODL & Online Programmes for 2025-26 Academic Year - Details

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification inviting Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to apply for recognition to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the academic year 2025-26. The application window opened on March 13, 2025, and the last date to apply is April 3, 2025.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification inviting Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to apply for recognition to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the academic year 2025-26. The application window opened on March 13, 2025, and the last date to apply is April 3, 2025.

Application Guidelines & Submission Details

HEIs must apply as per UGC Regulations 2020 (3A, 3B) and its amendments. The registration process is available on the official UGC DEB portal (deb.ugc.ac.in). Institutions must also submit a hard copy of the original affidavit and annexures by April 15, 2025, to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi – 110001

The UGC has clarified that Category I HEIs and institutions eligible for online programmes can apply throughout the year, but submission does not guarantee approval. Applications will undergo thorough scrutiny as per UGC standards.

Diploma & Certificate Programmes in ODL, Online Modes

As per UGC Regulations 2020, HEIs can offer certificate and diploma programmes (except those restricted under clause (2) of regulation 2). These programmes must be approved by statutory bodies of HEIs and relevant regulatory councils before commencement.

AICTE Approval for ODL & Online Courses

Universities do not require prior approval or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from AICTE for UG, PG, or PG Diploma courses in Computer Applications, Travel & Tourism under ODL and online modes.

However, deemed-to-be universities still require AICTE’s prior approval for such courses.

As per UGC regulations, the following courses cannot be offered in ODL mode:

Engineering, Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Architecture, Physiotherapy, Agriculture, Hotel Management, and Culinary Management.

Institutions interested in offering ODL and online programmes should apply before the deadline and ensure compliance with UGC regulations to secure recognition.