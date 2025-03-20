NEET SS 2024 - NBEMS Introduces New Exam Format, Demo Test Available

Summary In a significant update, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the implementation of mandatory time-bound sections for the NEET-SS 2024 exam. This measure, introduced to strengthen exam security, aligns with similar changes across other NBEMS-conducted exams like NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, FMGE, and more.

In a significant update, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the implementation of mandatory time-bound sections for the NEET-SS 2024 exam. This measure, introduced to strengthen exam security, aligns with similar changes across other NBEMS-conducted exams like NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, FMGE, and more.

The new format will divide the NEET-SS 2024 question paper into three sections — Sections A, B, and C — each comprising 50 questions with an allotted time of 50 minutes per section. Candidates will not be able to move to the next section before the completion of the assigned time. Additionally, once a section’s time is up, candidates cannot revisit or modify their responses. The next section will automatically begin after the previous one concludes.

This move aims to uphold the integrity of the examination by curbing unfair practices and ensuring a standardised assessment for all test-takers.

Demo Test

To familiarise candidates with the revised format, a demo test will be accessible on the NBEMS website under the NEET-SS 2024 application link from today, i.e., March 20, 2025, onwards. Aspirants are encouraged to utilise this opportunity to get hands-on experience with the time-bound format.

According to the official information bulletin, NEET SS 2024 will be conducted on March 29 and 30, with the admit cards being issued on March 25, 2025.