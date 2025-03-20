NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 - NBEMS Introduces New Exam Format, Demo Test Available

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2025
11:02 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a significant update, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the implementation of mandatory time-bound sections for the NEET-SS 2024 exam.
This measure, introduced to strengthen exam security, aligns with similar changes across other NBEMS-conducted exams like NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, FMGE, and more.

In a significant update, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the implementation of mandatory time-bound sections for the NEET-SS 2024 exam. This measure, introduced to strengthen exam security, aligns with similar changes across other NBEMS-conducted exams like NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, FMGE, and more.

IIT JAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Cut-offs Out Now! Check Seat Matrix &amp; Admission Updates
IIT JAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Cut-offs Out Now! Check Seat Matrix &amp; Admission Updates

The new format will divide the NEET-SS 2024 question paper into three sections — Sections A, B, and C — each comprising 50 questions with an allotted time of 50 minutes per section. Candidates will not be able to move to the next section before the completion of the assigned time. Additionally, once a section’s time is up, candidates cannot revisit or modify their responses. The next section will automatically begin after the previous one concludes.

This move aims to uphold the integrity of the examination by curbing unfair practices and ensuring a standardised assessment for all test-takers.

ADVERTISEMENT
KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule
KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule

Demo Test

To familiarise candidates with the revised format, a demo test will be accessible on the NBEMS website under the NEET-SS 2024 application link from today, i.e., March 20, 2025, onwards. Aspirants are encouraged to utilise this opportunity to get hands-on experience with the time-bound format.

According to the official information bulletin, NEET SS 2024 will be conducted on March 29 and 30, with the admit cards being issued on March 25, 2025.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2025
11:03 AM
NEET SS 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty NEET SS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
Similar stories
UPPSC

UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct Link. . .

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Soon - Check Edit Steps

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Cancelled - Check Notice and Revised Schedule Updates

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Cut-offs Out Now! Check Seat Matrix & Admission Upd. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPPSC

UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct Link. . .

Presidency University

Futurepreneurs Shine at Presidency University’s Entrepreneurship Summit 2025

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Soon - Check Edit Steps

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Cancelled - Check Notice and Revised Schedule Updates

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Cut-offs Out Now! Check Seat Matrix & Admission Upd. . .

Narayana International School, Ramchandrapur
Kolkata schools

Time to rejoice a new season, session and start

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality