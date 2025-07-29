IBPS Clerk 2025 Notice Out - Application Starts August 1; Check Prelims & Mains Schedule

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the short notice for IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment, revealing key dates. The IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment drive will be conducted for clerical (customer service associate) positions in various public sector banks across India.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the short notice for IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment, revealing key dates for the application process and examination. The notice, published in the newspaper, states that online registration for IBPS Clerk 2025 will begin on August 1. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is August 21, 2025. The detailed notification, including the exact number of vacancies and exam dates, is expected to be released shortly on the official website — ibps.in.

As per the notification, IBPS Clerk prelims 2025 exam is scheduled to be held in October, while the mains exam will take place in November 2025. The pre-exam training is expected in September, and the result of the prelims is likely to be announced between October and November. The final provisional allotment of selected candidates will be done in March 2026.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply, once the link is active, by visiting the official IBPS website and following a few simple steps: registration, filling out the form, uploading the necessary documents (such as photo, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration), paying the application fee, and finally submitting the form. A printout of the filled form should be kept for future reference.

The IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment drive will be conducted for clerical (customer service associate) positions in various public sector banks across India. The selection process includes a preliminary exam, followed by the main examination, and the final allotment based on merit.

Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the IBPS website for the detailed notification, which will include the exam pattern, state-wise vacancy list, and eligibility criteria.