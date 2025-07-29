IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk 2025 Notice Out - Application Starts August 1; Check Prelims & Mains Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jul 2025
13:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the short notice for IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment, revealing key dates.
The IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment drive will be conducted for clerical (customer service associate) positions in various public sector banks across India.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the short notice for IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment, revealing key dates for the application process and examination. The notice, published in the newspaper, states that online registration for IBPS Clerk 2025 will begin on August 1. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is August 21, 2025. The detailed notification, including the exact number of vacancies and exam dates, is expected to be released shortly on the official website — ibps.in.

As per the notification, IBPS Clerk prelims 2025 exam is scheduled to be held in October, while the mains exam will take place in November 2025. The pre-exam training is expected in September, and the result of the prelims is likely to be announced between October and November. The final provisional allotment of selected candidates will be done in March 2026.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply, once the link is active, by visiting the official IBPS website and following a few simple steps: registration, filling out the form, uploading the necessary documents (such as photo, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration), paying the application fee, and finally submitting the form. A printout of the filled form should be kept for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment drive will be conducted for clerical (customer service associate) positions in various public sector banks across India. The selection process includes a preliminary exam, followed by the main examination, and the final allotment based on merit.

Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the IBPS website for the detailed notification, which will include the exam pattern, state-wise vacancy list, and eligibility criteria.

Last updated on 29 Jul 2025
13:07 PM
IBPS Clerk Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

Far-Off NEET PG 2025 Exam Centres Spark Outcry; IMA-JDN Demands Centre Change Option!

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Soon for UG Exam - Check Release Details Here

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Check Merit List, Choice-Filling & Allotment U. . .

SSC

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2025 - Vacancy Increased by Commission; Correction Window Open. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

Far-Off NEET PG 2025 Exam Centres Spark Outcry; IMA-JDN Demands Centre Change Option!

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Soon for UG Exam - Check Release Details Here

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Check Merit List, Choice-Filling & Allotment U. . .

SSC

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2025 - Vacancy Increased by Commission; Correction Window Open. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS UG Admissions 2025 - 87000+ Seats Allotted in Round 2; Classes to Begin Soon

Istock.com/Nazeebaibnat
Education

Clearing out the doubts for a better career ahead

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality