UGC guidelines

UGC Tightens Anti-Ragging Rules in Colleges and Universities: Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2025
17:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a directive urging higher educational institutions (HEIs) to enforce stringent measures against ragging.
Highlighting ragging as a criminal offence, the UGC reiterated its commitment to eradicating the menace and warned of strict action against institutions failing to comply with its anti-ragging regulations.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a directive urging higher educational institutions (HEIs) to enforce stringent measures against ragging. Highlighting ragging as a criminal offence, the UGC reiterated its commitment to eradicating the menace and warned of strict action against institutions failing to comply with its anti-ragging regulations.

Strengthened Anti-Ragging Measures

As part of the updated framework, institutions must set up Anti-Ragging Committees and Squads, establish dedicated Anti-Ragging Cells, and install CCTV cameras in strategic locations. Additionally, workshops, seminars, and awareness programmes are to be conducted regularly, and anti-ragging posters must be prominently displayed in areas such as libraries, hostels, canteens, and admission centres for generating maximum awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprise inspections of hostels, recreational areas, buses, and other facilities have also been recommended to ensure compliance. The UGC specified that anti-ragging posters, measuring 8×6 feet, should be placed in highly visible locations across campuses.

NEET UG 2025 Registration: Expected Dates and Latest Updates
NEET UG 2025 Registration: Expected Dates and Latest Updates
SSC GD Admit Card 2025 to be Out Soon: How to Download and Exam Guide
SSC GD Admit Card 2025 to be Out Soon: How to Download and Exam Guide

Resources for Students in Distress

The UGC reminded students of resources available for reporting ragging incidents. “Students facing distress can reach out to the National Anti-Ragging Helpline at 1800-180-5522 or email us at helpline@antiragging.in. More details are available on our websites, www.ugc.gov.in and www.antiragging.in," the commission added.

The UGC cautioned that non-compliance with these measures would result in strict penalties as outlined in the 2009 regulations. Institutions are urged to implement these measures effectively to safeguard students and foster a ragging-free academic environment.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2025
18:03 PM
UGC guidelines UGC University Grants Commission (UGC)
Similar stories
Representative Image
NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2025: Educational institutes to submit data by January 31

Indian Air Force (IAF)

AFCAT Admit card 2025 Release Date Revealed! Check Complete Details Here

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 to be Out Soon: How to Download and Exam Guide

CUET PG

Registration underway for CUET PG 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Exam dates inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The event witnessed overwhelming response setting a new benchmark
IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta’s Inclusivity Club promotes diversity, equity on campus along with P&G. . .

Representative Image
AEEE2025

AEEE 2025 phase 1 Exam Registration Deadline extended till January 30 - Know how to a. . .

Representative Image
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC Assistant Professor (Chemistry) competitive exam 2023 results declared - How to . . .

Representative Image
NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2025: Educational institutes to submit data by January 31

A panoramic view of the Supreme Knowledge Foundation campus.
Supreme Knowledge Foundation

SKF's ATAL FDP 2025 Equips Educators to Drive AI-Powered Startup Growth

Rendezvous

South Point High School hosts Rendezvous – The Annual Adda of Ex-South Point Studen. . .