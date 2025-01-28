UGC Tightens Anti-Ragging Rules in Colleges and Universities: Details

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a directive urging higher educational institutions (HEIs) to enforce stringent measures against ragging. Highlighting ragging as a criminal offence, the UGC reiterated its commitment to eradicating the menace and warned of strict action against institutions failing to comply with its anti-ragging regulations.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a directive urging higher educational institutions (HEIs) to enforce stringent measures against ragging. Highlighting ragging as a criminal offence, the UGC reiterated its commitment to eradicating the menace and warned of strict action against institutions failing to comply with its anti-ragging regulations.

Strengthened Anti-Ragging Measures

As part of the updated framework, institutions must set up Anti-Ragging Committees and Squads, establish dedicated Anti-Ragging Cells, and install CCTV cameras in strategic locations. Additionally, workshops, seminars, and awareness programmes are to be conducted regularly, and anti-ragging posters must be prominently displayed in areas such as libraries, hostels, canteens, and admission centres for generating maximum awareness.

Surprise inspections of hostels, recreational areas, buses, and other facilities have also been recommended to ensure compliance. The UGC specified that anti-ragging posters, measuring 8×6 feet, should be placed in highly visible locations across campuses.

Resources for Students in Distress

The UGC reminded students of resources available for reporting ragging incidents. “Students facing distress can reach out to the National Anti-Ragging Helpline at 1800-180-5522 or email us at helpline@antiragging.in. More details are available on our websites, www.ugc.gov.in and www.antiragging.in," the commission added.

The UGC cautioned that non-compliance with these measures would result in strict penalties as outlined in the 2009 regulations. Institutions are urged to implement these measures effectively to safeguard students and foster a ragging-free academic environment.