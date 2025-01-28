SSC GD Admit Card 2025 to be Out Soon: How to Download and Exam Guide

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the admit cards for the SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam 2025 soon. As per the official notification from the Commission, the SSC GD Admit Cards 2025 will be available on the official website ssc.gov.in ‘04 days from commencement’ of the respective examination shift.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the admit cards for the SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam 2025 soon. As per the official notification from the Commission, the SSC GD Admit Cards 2025 will be available on the official website ssc.gov.in ‘04 days from commencement’ of the respective examination shift.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates appearing for the recruitment examination of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can download their hall tickets.

Steps to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2025 (Once it is Released)

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the homepage. Log in using the candidate’s registration number and password. Download the SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025. Print a copy of the admit card for exam day.

The SSC announced the examination schedule for SSC GD 2025 on January 26. Candidates can also download their SSC GD Exam City Slip 2025, which will be available ten days before the start of their exam shift.

This computer-based test (CBT) will feature 80 multiple choice questions, each worth two marks. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The exam will consist of four sections, with 20 questions in each:

Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning

Part B: General Knowledge and Awareness

Part C: Elementary Mathematics

Part D: English/ Hindi

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025, respectively.