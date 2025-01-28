SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 to be Out Soon: How to Download and Exam Guide

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2025
17:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the admit cards for the SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam 2025 soon.
As per the official notification from the Commission, the SSC GD Admit Cards 2025 will be available on the official website ssc.gov.in ‘04 days from commencement’ of the respective examination shift.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the admit cards for the SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam 2025 soon. As per the official notification from the Commission, the SSC GD Admit Cards 2025 will be available on the official website ssc.gov.in ‘04 days from commencement’ of the respective examination shift.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates appearing for the recruitment examination of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can download their hall tickets.

Steps to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2025 (Once it is Released)

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the homepage.
  3. Log in using the candidate’s registration number and password.
  4. Download the SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025.
  5. Print a copy of the admit card for exam day.
NEET UG 2025 Registration: Expected Dates and Latest Updates
NEET UG 2025 Registration: Expected Dates and Latest Updates

The SSC announced the examination schedule for SSC GD 2025 on January 26. Candidates can also download their SSC GD Exam City Slip 2025, which will be available ten days before the start of their exam shift.

This computer-based test (CBT) will feature 80 multiple choice questions, each worth two marks. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The exam will consist of four sections, with 20 questions in each:

  • Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning
  • Part B: General Knowledge and Awareness
  • Part C: Elementary Mathematics
  • Part D: English/ Hindi

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025, respectively.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2025
17:04 PM
SSC GD 2025 SSC
Similar stories
CUET PG

Registration underway for CUET PG 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Exam dates inside

Representative Image
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC Assistant Professor (Chemistry) competitive exam 2023 results declared - How to . . .

Police recruitment

Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT Admit Card Today at slprbassam.in- Read Details Here

apprenticeship

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1104 Apprentice Posts- Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET PG

Registration underway for CUET PG 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Exam dates inside

Representative Image
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC Assistant Professor (Chemistry) competitive exam 2023 results declared - How to . . .

IIM Shillong

Inspiring Future Changemakers: IIM Shillong Conducts Transformative Winter Workshop

Police recruitment

Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT Admit Card Today at slprbassam.in- Read Details Here

apprenticeship

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1104 Apprentice Posts- Details Here

Representative Image
AEEE2025

AEEE 2025 phase 1 Exam Registration Deadline extended till January 30 - Know how to a. . .