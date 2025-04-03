NEET MDS 2025 Registration Window Reopens - Direct Link and Application Guidelines

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration window for NEET MDS 2025 today, April 3, 2025. Interested candidates who will complete their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2025, can submit their online application forms until April 6 through the official NBEMS website.

In a major development, recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare extended the mandatory internship completion deadline for NEET MDS 2025 applicants from March 31 to June 30. The Dental Council of India (DCI) confirmed the development, stating that the extension has been approved to accommodate students who were unable to complete their internships within the earlier timeline. Interested candidates who will complete their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2025, can submit their online application forms until April 6 through the official NBEMS website.

Initially, the registration process concluded on March 10, following the previous internship completion deadline.

How to Apply for NEET MDS 2025

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Select the ‘NEET-MDS’ option from the examinations dropdown menu.

Click on the NEET MDS 2025 application link.

Complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout for future reference.

Despite the extension, the NEET MDS 2025 exam remains scheduled for April 19, 2025. Registered candidates will be able to make necessary modifications to their application forms on April 9, with the admit cards being issued on April 15.

This exam serves as a critical gateway for dental graduates seeking admission to MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) courses in various participating dental institutions across the country.

Find the direct registration link here.