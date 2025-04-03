NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Window Reopens - Direct Link and Application Guidelines

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Apr 2025
11:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration window for NEET MDS 2025 today, April 3, 2025.
Interested candidates who will complete their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2025, can submit their online application forms until April 6 through the official NBEMS website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration window for NEET MDS 2025 today, April 3, 2025.

In a major development, recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare extended the mandatory internship completion deadline for NEET MDS 2025 applicants from March 31 to June 30. The Dental Council of India (DCI) confirmed the development, stating that the extension has been approved to accommodate students who were unable to complete their internships within the earlier timeline. Interested candidates who will complete their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2025, can submit their online application forms until April 6 through the official NBEMS website.

Initially, the registration process concluded on March 10, following the previous internship completion deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT
NCET 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Edit Forms
NCET 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Edit Forms

How to Apply for NEET MDS 2025

  • Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Select the ‘NEET-MDS’ option from the examinations dropdown menu.
  • Click on the NEET MDS 2025 application link.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Log in to your account and fill out the application form.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a printout for future reference.
GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates
GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates

Despite the extension, the NEET MDS 2025 exam remains scheduled for April 19, 2025. Registered candidates will be able to make necessary modifications to their application forms on April 9, with the admit cards being issued on April 15.

This exam serves as a critical gateway for dental graduates seeking admission to MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) courses in various participating dental institutions across the country.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 03 Apr 2025
11:38 AM
NEET MDS 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Registration NEET MDS
Similar stories
NCET 2025

NCET 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Edit Forms

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Final Answer Key and Question Paper Out - Download Link & Counselling Detai. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Announces Special Board Exam 2025 Dates - Schedule, Admit Card Details and Guide. . .

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration ends today at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Di. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NCET 2025

NCET 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Edit Forms

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Final Answer Key and Question Paper Out - Download Link & Counselling Detai. . .

creativity

The stage is alive with the sound of music and more

CBSE 2025

CBSE Announces Special Board Exam 2025 Dates - Schedule, Admit Card Details and Guide. . .

IIT Kharagpur
showcause

IIT Kharagpur teachers’ show-cause scrapped

Representational image
examination

HS notice on re-entry

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality