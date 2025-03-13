QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025: 79 Indian Universities Make Strong Impact!

Summary The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the World University Rankings by Subject 2025, evaluating institutions across 55 subjects in five broad faculty areas. This year, 79 Indian universities have made it to the QS World University Rankings by Subject, featuring 533 times across different categories.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the World University Rankings by Subject 2025, evaluating institutions across 55 subjects in five broad faculty areas. The rankings, based on five key indicators—Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Research Citations per Paper, H-index, and International Research Network—offer insights into global academic excellence.

India’s Performance in QS Subject Rankings 2025

This year, 79 Indian universities have made it to the QS World University Rankings by Subject, featuring 533 times across different categories. This marks a 25.7% increase in India's representation compared to last year. India ranks 12th globally for the number of overall entries and 5th in new entries, following China, the US, the UK, and Korea.

QS Subject Categories and India’s Performance

1. Arts and Humanities

A total of 10 Indian universities are featured in this category, with the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and IIT Bombay ranking within the top 200 globally.

2. Engineering and Technology

India has a strong presence in this category, with 24 universities making it to the list. Among them, six institutions have secured a spot within the top 100:

IIT Delhi – Rank 26

IIT Bombay – Rank 28

IIT Madras – Rank 53

IIT Kharagpur – Rank 60

IIT Kanpur – Rank 72

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) – Rank 84

3. Life Sciences and Medicine

A total of six Indian universities have been ranked in this category, with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) securing the highest rank at 226.

4. Natural Sciences

India has 19 universities featured in this category. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has topped the list among Indian institutions with a global rank of 109.

5. Social Sciences and Management

20 Indian universities have made it to this category, with IIT Delhi leading the list at Rank 75.

The significant rise in Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 reflects the country’s growing academic influence and global competitiveness. With increasing focus on research, innovation, and international collaborations, Indian institutions continue to strengthen their position on the global stage.