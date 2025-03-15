NCHM JEE 2025 Registration Closes Today - Updates by NTA

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025 today, March 15. Interested candidates must complete their applications on the official website before 5 PM, while the fee payment deadline extends until 11:50 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025 today, March 15. The deadline for application submission was previously set for February 15 but was extended twice, first to February 28 and then to March 15. Interested candidates must complete their applications on the official website before 5 PM, while the fee payment deadline extends until 11:50 PM.

Steps to Apply for NCHM JEE 2025

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM. Click on the ‘NCHM JEE (2025)’ registration link. Complete the registration process to obtain login credentials. Log in and fill out the application form. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

The application fee for General (UR) and OBC-(NCL) candidates is ₹1000, while Gen-EWS candidates need to pay ₹700. For SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates, the fee is ₹450. The fee payment can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Application Correction Window

Registered candidates will be able to make corrections in their application forms from March 17 to March 20, 2025.

The entrance exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM in both Hindi and English. It serves as the gateway for admission to the B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) for the academic session 2025-26.