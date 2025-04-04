UPSC Releases NDA 1 Admit Card on upsc.gov.in - Exam and Vacancy Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2025 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their e-hall tickets and check all the necessary details related to the exam.

The download window will remain functional till 4 PM on April 13, 2025.

Admit Card Download Steps

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the ‘Admit Card’ section on the homepage.

Select the ‘E-Admit Cards for Various Examinations of UPSC’ link.

Click on the NDA & NA 1 Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials (registration ID/roll number) and submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must ensure they carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID for verification at the exam center. Without these documents, entry will not be permitted. The Commission has clarified that no admit cards will be sent via post, and all candidates must download them from the official website.

In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact UPSC or send an email for necessary corrections.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 406 vacancies in the NDA and NA.

NDA (Army) - 208

NDA (Navy) - 42

NDA (Air Force) - 120

NA (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) - 36

The examination will take place on April 13, 2025, across multiple exam centers and will be held in two shifts.