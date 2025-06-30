Ishan Uday Scholarship

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 Registration - Who Can Apply? Schedule and Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jun 2025
10:35 AM

Summary
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has opened the online registration process for the Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025 for students from the North East Region (NER). Eligible candidates can apply through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is October 31, 2025.

Launched to support economically weaker students of the Northeast, the scheme awards 10,000 scholarships annually. Selected scholars will receive ₹8,000 per month for ten months, supporting their undergraduate studies in recognised institutions across India.

Under this initiative, 50% of the scholarships are reserved for students from Arts, Humanities, Law, Management, and Social Sciences, while the other 50% cover Science, Engineering, Medical, Agriculture, and Technology streams.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025: Who Can Apply?

  • Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised school in the Northeast.
  • Should be pursuing a full-time undergraduate course in a recognised college or university.
  • Only first-year UG students are eligible.
  • The applicant’s annual family income must not exceed ₹4.5 lakh.
  • Applicants need a valid domicile certificate from any Northeast state.
The scheme excludes distance, open, part-time, or private students and those admitted through management quota.

Renewal depends on good conduct and required attendance.

The scholarship result is typically announced in November or December. Interested candidates are advised to apply within the deadline and ensure all eligibility norms are met for consideration.

Read the detailed scholarship guidelines here.

Last updated on 30 Jun 2025
10:36 AM
