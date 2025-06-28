RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Window Opens for 6000+ Posts - Direct Link

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the launch of its Technician Recruitment Drive for the 2025–26 session, inviting applications for 6238 vacancies across various trades in Indian Railways. The online application window will remain open until July 28 (11.59 PM).

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the launch of its Technician Recruitment Drive for the 2025–26 session, inviting applications for 6,238 vacancies across various trades in Indian Railways. The online application window will remain open until July 28 (11.59 PM). Interested candidates can apply through the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the recruitment aims to strengthen the Indian Railways' technical workforce by filling both Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III positions. Of the total vacancies, 183 posts are for Technician Grade 1 Signal, while the remaining 6,055 are for Technician Grade 3 roles in multiple specialisations across the country.

The selection process will comprise a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical fitness test. Only those candidates who qualify at each stage will be considered for the final appointment.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Application Guide

Candidates wishing to apply must visit the official website (rrbapply.gov.in) and click on the ‘Apply’ link under Technician Grade I/Technician Grade III posts. They are required to register using their email ID and mobile number to generate a login ID. After registration, applicants should carefully fill in their personal, educational, and trade-specific details, upload the necessary documents, and pay the applicable fee. It is advised to save a copy of the completed application form for future reference.

The application fee for SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, PwD, Women, Transgender, Minority, and Economically Backward Class candidates is ₹250, which will be fully refunded after appearing for the CBT. For candidates from all other categories, the fee is ₹500, of which ₹400 will be refunded post-CBT attendance.

Interested candidates are encouraged to review the official notification thoroughly and complete their applications within the stipulated timeframe.

Find the direct application link - Technician Grade I Signal / Technician Grade III Posts