NEET MDS Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Window to Close Today!

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially close the round 1 registration and choice-filling window for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 today, June 30. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official MCC website.

The registration window will remain functional until noon, with the fee payment deadline until 3 PM, and the choice-filling option available until 11:55 PM. A choice-locking facility will be available for candidates who have registered and entered their preferences from 4 PM to 11.55 PM today.

Additionally, the Council has also updated its final seat matrix, confirming a total of 1,574 seats available for postgraduate dental courses across India..

Steps to Register

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘MDS’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the ‘new registration 2025’ link.

Enter your NEET MDS roll number and password.

Fill out the application form, qualification details, and other relevant information.

Pay the required counselling fees.

Post registration, proceed to fill in your preferred choices of courses and colleges. Ensure that you lock your choices before the deadline to secure them for seat allocation. The seat allotment will be based on the merit list, choices filled by candidates, and availability of seats, and the result for the first round will be declared on July 3, 2025.

After seat allotment, selected candidates must report to the allotted college for document verification and admission formalities from July 4 to July 8, 2025.