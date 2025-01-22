SSC MTS Result 2024 Out at ssc.gov.in: Cut-Off Marks & Merit List

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar recruitment exam along with the cut-off marks. The result features the list of candidates who have successfully cleared the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for the Havaldar posts and are eligible for the next stage of the selection process.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar recruitment exam along with the cut-off marks. The result features the list of candidates who have successfully cleared the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for the Havaldar posts and are eligible for the next stage of the selection process. Examinees can check their roll numbers in the merit list available on the official SSC website.

The SSC MTS 2024 CBE was conducted across multiple test centers nationwide between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The provisional answer key was issued on November 29, with the objection window closing on December 2, 2024.

Steps to Check SSC MTS Havaldar Result 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the SSC official website at ssc.gov.in. Go to the "Result" section and click on the link titled “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 – List of candidates qualified in CBE for appearing in PET/ PST (for the post of Havaldar).” Click on the “Result” option next to the link. The merit list will appear in PDF format. Use the search function (Ctrl+F) to find your name or roll number.

Candidates who have cleared the CBE for the Havaldar post will advance to the PET (Physical Efficiency Test), and PST (Physical Standard Test). As per the official notification, candidates failing to qualify for the PET/PST will not be considered for Havaldar posts but may remain eligible for MTS positions if shortlisted. The final results for both MTS and Havaldar posts will be declared together after the completion of PET/PST.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR - 30%

OBC/EWS - 25%

Other categories - 20%

PET/PMT Category-Wise Shortlisted Candidates

A total of 27,011 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the PET/PST round for Havaldar posts. The breakdown is as follows:

EWS - 2029, SC - 3612, ST - 2030, ESM - 2009, OH - 336, HH - 336, OBC - 5544, Other PwD - 258, UR - 10857

SSC has informed the shortlisted candidates that the PET/PST final dates and schedule for the Havaldar posts will be announced in due course.