UPSC Releases IES/ISS and CMS Exam Schedule 2025 at upsc.gov.in - Key Dates & Timings

Posted on 03 May 2025
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially published the examination schedule for two of its major upcoming recruitment tests — the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination 2025 and the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for these national-level exams can now access the complete timetable on the Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 21, and 22, 2025.

  • June 20 - 9 AM to noon (General English Descriptive) and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM (General Studies Descriptive)
  • June 21 - 9 AM to noon (General Economics-I Descriptive), 9 AM to 11 AM (Statistics – I Objective), 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM (General Economics-II Descriptive) and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM (Statistics – II Objective)
  • June 22 - 9 AM to noon (General Economics-III Descriptive/Statistics –III Descriptive) and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM (Indian Economics Descriptive/Statistics – IV Descriptive)
Meanwhile, the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025 is set to take place on July 20, 2025. This exam will also be held in two shifts, with the first session from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM (Paper I) and the second session from 2 PM to 4 PM (Paper II).

To download the official exam schedule, candidates need to visit the UPSC website and click on the respective timetable links for CMS 2025 and IES/ISS 2025 available on the homepage. The schedules are provided in PDF format for easy access and reference.

Additionally, the Commission has introduced a provision for candidates to raise objections or submit representations concerning the questions asked in their examination papers. This facility will be available for 7 days from the date of the respective examination and must be submitted exclusively through the Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep) at upsconline.gov.in/miscellaneous/QPRep/.

Candidates are advised to download the exam timetable promptly and stay updated through the official UPSC website for further notifications and important instructions ahead of their examinations.

