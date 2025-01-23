UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Registration - Know Vacancy, Eligibility and All Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (CSE) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Prelims. Eligible candidates can now register online through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (CSE) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Prelims. Eligible candidates can now register online through the official website upsc.gov.in until February 11, 2025. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 exam is scheduled for May 25, 2025.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025

Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, UPSC has announced 979 vacancies for various Civil Services positions, marking a reduction of 77 posts from last year.

Breakdown of Reserved Vacancies for PwBD

Blindness and Low Vision: 12

Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 7

Locomotor Disabilities: 10

Multiple Disabilities: 9

Eligibility Criteria

A degree from a recognised university is mandatory. Final-year students may apply for the Prelims, provided proof of passing is submitted before the Mains.

Professional or technical qualifications recognised as equivalent to a degree are also eligible.

Additionally, MBBS students who have completed their final year but have not finished their internship can apply with a course completion certificate.

Number of Attempts

General Category: 6 attempts (max age: 32 years)

OBC: 9 attempts (max age: 35 years)

SC/ST: Unlimited attempts (max age: 37 years)

PwBD: 9 attempts (max age: 42 years)

EWS: 6 attempts (max age: 32 years)

Selection Process

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is a three-stage process:

Preliminary Examination: Two objective-type papers worth 400 marks. General Studies Paper-II requires a minimum of 33% to qualify. Main Examination: A written examination followed by a Personality Test. Personality Test: Candidates shortlisted based on Mains results undergo an interview to finalize rankings.

The Prelims serve as a qualifying stage, selecting candidates for the Mains. Only those meeting the minimum required marks in Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II advance to the next phase.