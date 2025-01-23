UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Registration - Know Vacancy, Eligibility and All Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2025
10:11 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (CSE) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Prelims.
Eligible candidates can now register online through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (CSE) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Prelims. Eligible candidates can now register online through the official website upsc.gov.in until February 11, 2025. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 exam is scheduled for May 25, 2025.

WBJEE 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Link
WBJEE 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Link

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025

Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, UPSC has announced 979 vacancies for various Civil Services positions, marking a reduction of 77 posts from last year.

Breakdown of Reserved Vacancies for PwBD

  • Blindness and Low Vision: 12
  • Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 7
  • Locomotor Disabilities: 10
  • Multiple Disabilities: 9

Eligibility Criteria

A degree from a recognised university is mandatory. Final-year students may apply for the Prelims, provided proof of passing is submitted before the Mains.

Professional or technical qualifications recognised as equivalent to a degree are also eligible.

Additionally, MBBS students who have completed their final year but have not finished their internship can apply with a course completion certificate.

SSC MTS Result 2024 Out at ssc.gov.in: Cut-Off Marks &amp; Merit List
SSC MTS Result 2024 Out at ssc.gov.in: Cut-Off Marks &amp; Merit List

Number of Attempts

  • General Category: 6 attempts (max age: 32 years)
  • OBC: 9 attempts (max age: 35 years)
  • SC/ST: Unlimited attempts (max age: 37 years)
  • PwBD: 9 attempts (max age: 42 years)
  • EWS: 6 attempts (max age: 32 years)

Selection Process

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is a three-stage process:

  1. Preliminary Examination: Two objective-type papers worth 400 marks. General Studies Paper-II requires a minimum of 33% to qualify.
  2. Main Examination: A written examination followed by a Personality Test.
  3. Personality Test: Candidates shortlisted based on Mains results undergo an interview to finalize rankings.

The Prelims serve as a qualifying stage, selecting candidates for the Mains. Only those meeting the minimum required marks in Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II advance to the next phase.

Last updated on 23 Jan 2025
10:12 AM
UPSC CSE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2025
Similar stories
Job

Central Bank of India ZBO Recruitment 2025 Opens for 266 Positions: How to Apply

Assam Police

SLPRB issues Assam Police SI Answer Key 2024 at slprbassam.in- Get Direct Link Here

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Revised Schedule Out: Full Schedule Here

APPSC

APPSC Group 1 Services Mains Exam Schedule Released- Check Dates Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Job

Central Bank of India ZBO Recruitment 2025 Opens for 266 Positions: How to Apply

South City International School

Sphurti 2025: South City International School hosts Annual Inter-House Athletic Meet . . .

Assam Police

SLPRB issues Assam Police SI Answer Key 2024 at slprbassam.in- Get Direct Link Here

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Revised Schedule Out: Full Schedule Here

APPSC

APPSC Group 1 Services Mains Exam Schedule Released- Check Dates Here

RRB Exam

RRB Recruitment 2025: Application for over 32000 posts starts tomorrow; Details here