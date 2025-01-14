UPSC 2024

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2024 Declared: 370 Candidates Qualify for Personality Test

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2025
10:23 AM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the written exam results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination.
A total of 370 candidates have successfully qualified for the next stage of the selection process, which is the personality test (interview).

The IFS Main exams were conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2024. The interview dates will soon be published on the official UPSC website.

UGC NET 2024 Exam on January 15 Postponed - New Schedule Update
UGC NET 2024 Exam on January 15 Postponed - New Schedule Update

Steps to Check UPSC IFS Mains Result 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  • Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.
  • Locate the link for "Written Result: Indian Forest Service(Main) Examination, 2024" in the "What’s New" section.
  • Click on the link to open a PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.
UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 Postponed - Check Revised Schedule
UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 Postponed - Check Revised Schedule

Mandatory Submission of DAF-II

All qualified candidates are required to complete and submit the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), available on the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in) from January 20 to January 27, 2025, until 6 PM. Failing to submit the DAF-II within the stipulated timeframe will lead to the cancellation of their candidature, and no further correspondence will be entertained. Additionally, candidates who do not submit the form will not receive their e-Summon Letter for the interview.

Qualified candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website for further announcements regarding interview dates and instructions.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2025
10:23 AM
