UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 Postponed - Check Revised Schedule

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jan 2025
12:22 PM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rescheduled the Personality Test for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 originally set for February 5, 2025.
UPSC has clarified that interviews on February 8 will only accommodate the rescheduled candidates, with no new interviews scheduled for this date.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rescheduled the Personality Test for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 originally set for February 5, 2025, due to the Delhi Assembly elections. The 48 candidates who were scheduled for interviews on this date will now appear for the Personality Test on February 8, 2025, according to the official notification.

The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 are set to take place in a single phase on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. UPSC has clarified that interviews on February 8 will only accommodate the rescheduled candidates, with no new interviews scheduled for this date.

The UPSC CSE 2024 interview round commenced on January 7, 2025, and will continue until April 17, 2025, involving 2,845 shortlisted candidates. Interviewees are required to report at either 9 AM for the forenoon session or 1 PM for the afternoon session.

The commission has also announced reimbursement for travelling expenses for interview candidates, limited to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail/Express).

The final results for UPSC CSE 2024 will be announced after the interview round concludes. Additionally, the marksheets of all candidates will be uploaded on the official website (upsc.gov.in), within 15 days of result declaration. These will remain accessible for a period of 30 days.

Last updated on 11 Jan 2025
12:22 PM
UPSC Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC CSE 2024
