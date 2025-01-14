UGC NET 2024 Exam on January 15 Postponed - New Schedule Update

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024, scheduled for January 15, 2025 (Wednesday). The decision comes in light of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and other regional festivals celebrated nationwide on this date.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024, scheduled for January 15, 2025 (Wednesday). The decision comes in light of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and other regional festivals celebrated nationwide on this date. The revised exam date will be announced soon, while exams scheduled for January 16, 2025, will proceed as planned, according to the official notice.

NTA stated, “In the interest of aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2024 Exam scheduled on 15th January 2025 only. The new date of the exam will be announced later."

The decision followed a request from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders to the Union Education Minister, urging the postponement to avoid a clash with major festivals, including Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Basant Panchami in other parts of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The January 15 exam was initially set for 17 subjects, including Mass Communication and Journalism, Sanskrit, Nepali, Law, Japanese, Women Studies, Malayalam, Urdu, Konkani, Performing Art, Electronic Science, Indian Knowledge System, Folk Literature, Environmental Sciences, Criminology, Tribal and Regional Language/Literature, and Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management.

The UGC NET December 2024 exams are already underway, with the admit cards and city intimation slips being released for all the exams. However, candidates might have to download a revised admit card whenever NTA decides to reschedule the January 15 exam.