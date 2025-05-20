UPSC 2025

UPSC IFS Result 2024 Declared on upsc.gov.in - 143 Candidates Recommended; Check Full List

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2025
11:36 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024.
A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment across various categories.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024. The results were declared following the completion of the written examination conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2024, and the Personality Test (interviews) held between April 21 and May 2, 2025.

A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment across various categories. The category-wise distribution includes 40 candidates from the General category (including 4 PwBD), 19 from EWS, 50 from OBC (including 1 PwBD), 23 from SC, and 11 from ST categories. Notably, 2 vacancies reserved for PwBD-1 have been carried forward to the next recruitment year due to the unavailability of eligible candidates.

India Post GDS Result 2025: Third Merit List Out for 21,413 Vacancies — Check Now!
India Post GDS Result 2025: Third Merit List Out for 21,413 Vacancies — Check Now!
CLAT Counselling 2025 Registration Begins - Check Schedule and Detailed Process
CLAT Counselling 2025 Registration Begins - Check Schedule and Detailed Process

The UPSC also clarified that the candidature of 51 recommended candidates remains provisional pending verification of eligibility and other required formalities. Additionally, the results of 7 candidates have been withheld.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appointments to the prestigious Indian Forest Service will be made by the Government based on the number of reported vacancies and subject to candidates fulfilling all prescribed eligibility conditions as per the official examination rules.

Candidates can access their results via the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Furthermore, individual marks will be made available within 15 days from the result declaration date. For any clarifications or assistance, candidates can reach out to the UPSC Facilitation Counter on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM via phone or in person at the Commission’s office.

Find the detailed merit list here.

Last updated on 20 May 2025
11:37 AM
UPSC 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC IFS 2024 Result Indian Forest Service (IFS)
Similar stories
India Post

India Post GDS Result 2025: Third Merit List Out for 21,413 Vacancies — Check Now!

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Re-evaluation & Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guideli. . .

CISF

CISF Notifies Recruitment for Head Constable Posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Vacancy . . .

UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic

UPJEE 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
India Post

India Post GDS Result 2025: Third Merit List Out for 21,413 Vacancies — Check Now!

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Re-evaluation & Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guideli. . .

CISF

CISF Notifies Recruitment for Head Constable Posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Vacancy . . .

UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic

UPJEE 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link Here

UP Board Exam 2025

UP Board Class 10, 12 Scrutiny Exam 2025 Application Window Closes Today- Read Detail. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result to be Withheld for 11 Centres - MP HC Hearing Today; All Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality