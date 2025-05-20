UPSC IFS Result 2024 Declared on upsc.gov.in - 143 Candidates Recommended; Check Full List

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024. A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment across various categories.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024. The results were declared following the completion of the written examination conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2024, and the Personality Test (interviews) held between April 21 and May 2, 2025.

A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment across various categories. The category-wise distribution includes 40 candidates from the General category (including 4 PwBD), 19 from EWS, 50 from OBC (including 1 PwBD), 23 from SC, and 11 from ST categories. Notably, 2 vacancies reserved for PwBD-1 have been carried forward to the next recruitment year due to the unavailability of eligible candidates.

The UPSC also clarified that the candidature of 51 recommended candidates remains provisional pending verification of eligibility and other required formalities. Additionally, the results of 7 candidates have been withheld.

Appointments to the prestigious Indian Forest Service will be made by the Government based on the number of reported vacancies and subject to candidates fulfilling all prescribed eligibility conditions as per the official examination rules.

Candidates can access their results via the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Furthermore, individual marks will be made available within 15 days from the result declaration date. For any clarifications or assistance, candidates can reach out to the UPSC Facilitation Counter on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM via phone or in person at the Commission’s office.

Find the detailed merit list here.