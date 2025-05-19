CLAT Counselling 2025 Registration Begins - Check Schedule and Detailed Process

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially opened the registration window for CLAT Counselling 2025. Candidates who have qualified the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 can now register for the counselling process through the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially opened the registration window for CLAT Counselling 2025. Candidates who have qualified the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 can now register for the counselling process through the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to complete the registration is May 21 until 5 PM.

The Consortium has issued an important update regarding the CLAT 2025 admissions counselling process for candidates shortlisted after the release of updated results.

As per the latest notification, candidates who had previously received counselling invites and completed their registration along with fee payment are not required to register or pay the counselling fee again. However, they have the option to update their NLU preferences before the specified deadline if needed.

Additionally, there are certain candidates who had paid the counselling fees but, as per the revised merit list, did not qualify for the admission counselling process. The Consortium has confirmed that refunds will be processed for these candidates.

For candidates who had received invites earlier, qualified as per the updated results, but had not yet completed their counselling registration, the Consortium has opened the window for them to complete the process. These candidates must update their NLU preferences and pay the counselling fee before the final deadline.

Eligible candidates will be officially invited to participate in the counselling based on their CLAT 2025 rank and the admissions matrix shared by participating NLUs. Invitations will be sent through:

Email to the candidate’s registered email ID

SMS to the registered mobile number

Invitation on the candidate’s CLAT 2025 portal

Candidates are advised to log in to their CLAT account regularly to check for their invite status in each counselling round, as the Consortium will not be held responsible for any missed emails or SMS alerts.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official brochure and select preferences wisely, as allotment will be made based only on the NLUs listed by the candidate.