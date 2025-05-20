India Post

India Post GDS Result 2025: Third Merit List Out for 21,413 Vacancies — Check Now!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2025
10:21 AM

Summary
The Indian Postal Department has officially published the third merit list for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2025.
Aspirants who applied for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts can now check their selection status by visiting the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The Indian Postal Department has officially published the third merit list for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2025. Aspirants who applied for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts can now check their selection status by visiting the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The released third merit list features the names of shortlisted candidates eligible for the document verification process. This large-scale recruitment drive aims to fill 21,413 GDS vacancies across various states and union territories, continuing one of India’s most extensive postal hiring campaigns.

The recruitment process, initiated with a notification on February 10, 2025, closed its application window on March 3, 2025. Eligibility for the post requires candidates to have completed matriculation (Class 10) along with proficiency in the local language.

Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Candidates Corner’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the ‘GDS Online Engagement’ link.

Step 4: Choose your respective state or union territory.

Step 5: Download the merit list PDF and search for your name or registration number.

Candidates in the merit list should start preparing their original documents for verification, followed by a medical examination, before the final appointment. The selected applicants will be assigned roles involving mail delivery, postal product sales, and government scheme promotion within their local regions.

For further updates and upcoming merit lists, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official India Post GDS portal.

Last updated on 20 May 2025
10:22 AM
India Post Gramin Dak Sevak merit list
