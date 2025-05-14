UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now at upsc.gov.in

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2025
10:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the e-admit card for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2025.
Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website (upsc.gov.in) by logging in with their registration number/roll number and date of birth.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the e-admit card for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website (upsc.gov.in) by logging in with their registration number/roll number and date of birth. The download window will remain functional until May 25, 2025.

BITSAT Slot Booking 2025 Begins: Choose Your Exam Date and Time Slot by May 16
BITSAT Slot Booking 2025 Begins: Choose Your Exam Date and Time Slot by May 16

To access the admit card, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the admit card link available on the homepage.
  • Log in using the required credentials.
  • View, download and print the admit card for future use.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must carefully read the instructions provided on the admit card and ensure to carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Any discrepancies in the admit card details should be immediately reported to UPSC for correction.

JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Out Now at jeeadv.ac.in - Link and Download Deadline
JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Out Now at jeeadv.ac.in - Link and Download Deadline

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, 979 vacancies will be filled across prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Group A and Group B posts. Additionally, 150 vacancies will be filled via the Indian Forest Service Examination 2025.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination comprises three stages — Prelims, Mains and Interview — with the final merit list determining the allocation of services.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 14 May 2025
10:32 AM
UPSC CSE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Prelims Admit Card Civil service exams
Similar stories
BITSAT 2025

BITSAT Slot Booking 2025 Begins: Choose Your Exam Date and Time Slot by May 16

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Board Announces RRB NTPC Exam Schedule 2025- Check Dates Inside

CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 Merit List, Divisions and Certificate Update - Board Issues Statemen. . .

GSEB

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Application Window Open at gseb.org- Know Last Da. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BITSAT 2025

BITSAT Slot Booking 2025 Begins: Choose Your Exam Date and Time Slot by May 16

Representational image
ISC

Math vs applied math: ISC releases guide for Class XI students on subject choice

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Board Announces RRB NTPC Exam Schedule 2025- Check Dates Inside

CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 Merit List, Divisions and Certificate Update - Board Issues Statemen. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Organises One-Day Session Titled “Hypnosis for Change: A Compre. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 OUT at cbse.gov.in- Check Overall Pass Percentage Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality