UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the e-admit card for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website (upsc.gov.in) by logging in with their registration number/roll number and date of birth. The download window will remain functional until May 25, 2025.

To access the admit card, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the admit card link available on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

View, download and print the admit card for future use.

Candidates must carefully read the instructions provided on the admit card and ensure to carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Any discrepancies in the admit card details should be immediately reported to UPSC for correction.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, 979 vacancies will be filled across prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Group A and Group B posts. Additionally, 150 vacancies will be filled via the Indian Forest Service Examination 2025.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination comprises three stages — Prelims, Mains and Interview — with the final merit list determining the allocation of services.

Find the direct admit card download link here.