MAH FYJC CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared at mahafyjcadmissions.in- Round 2 From July 9

Posted on 28 Jun 2025
Summary
The Maharashtra School Education Department published the First Year Junior College (FYJC) CAP round 1 seat allotment list today. Candidates can now download the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 CAP seat allotment result on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can confirm their MAH FYJC admission 2025 from June 30 to July 7. Candidates will also receive SMS regarding their Class 11 seat allotment process. The Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 round 2 will begin on July 9. The Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 began on May 26 and ended on June 5.

It must be noted that candidates who do not find their names on the FYJC CAP round 1 admission list can participate in round 2 to confirm their Class 11 admissions 2025.

As per the Maharashtra board, a total of 12,75,000 seats will be allotted in the CAP admission process. The board is conducting CAP admission round limited to five urban areas, including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Nagpur, Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, Amravati and Nashik.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

