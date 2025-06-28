IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Announced JAM 2025 Round 4 Result at jam2025.iitd.ac.in- No Spot Round To be Held

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jun 2025
14:50 PM

Summary
Candidates will be able to download the allotment letter through the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in
Along with the IIT JAM round 4 results, the counselling dates have also been announced

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) announced the round 4 results based on the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) scores. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letter through the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

IIT JAM confirmed that this will be the final admission list as no spot round will be held. The IIT JAM counselling 2025 is held for candidates seeking admission into MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research MSc-MTech, dual degree, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree.

Along with the IIT JAM round 4 results, the counselling dates have also been announced. Candidates allotted seats in the final round will have to pay the seat booking fee by July 3. The facility to withdraw the candidature will also be available till July 3.

IIT JAM 2025 took place for admission to around 3,000 seats in postgraduate (PG) programmes at 22 IITs for the academic year 2025-26. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

IIT Delhi IIT JAM 2025 Results out
