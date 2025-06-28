TS SSC 2025

TGBIE Extends TS Inter 1st Year 2025 Phase 2 Admission Date to July 31- Know Details Here

Posted on 28 Jun 2025
The extended date for TS Inter 1st year admission 2025 has been given to students to apply for admissions and save this year.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) extended the 2nd phase of TS Inter 1st year admission date to July 31, following the declaration of TS SSC supplementary results 2025. Interested candidates can check the notice by visiting the official website- tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The extended date for TS Inter 1st year admission 2025 has been given to students to apply for admissions and save this year. As per the TGBIE notice, students and parents are advised to take admission into the affiliated junior colleges only. The list is accessible on the TGBIE official website, acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in, and tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

“All the principals are hereby instructed to take necessary action to admit the candidates into Intermediate 1st Year until the last date specified above. This will ensure that eligible students are not deprived of the opportunity to pursue their higher education,” the TGBIE notice reads.

As per the schedule, the TS SSC supplementary exam 2025 took place from June 2 to 13. The supplementary exam is held for students who fail in one or more subjects or wish to improve their scores for TS SSC 2025.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

TS SSC 2025
