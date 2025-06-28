When Will NTA Declare the CUET UG Result 2025? Check All Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the final answer key and result of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 soon. Candidates were earlier provided with the provisional answer key on June 17 and were allowed to raise objections until June 20, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the final answer key and result of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 soon.

Candidates were earlier provided with the provisional answer key on June 17 and were allowed to raise objections until June 20, 2025. The submitted challenges will be reviewed by a panel of experts, following which, if a candidate’s objection is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated and published. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and declared on the official website.

This year, the exam was conducted from May 13 to June 4 for 13,54,699 registered candidates. Additionally, in a significant move to address student concerns and enhance exam flexibility, NTA officially revised the exam pattern for the Accountancy subject and allowed a retake option for examinees who appeared for the paper from May 13 to May 16. The candidates could either retain their existing scores or choose to reappear for the revised version of the paper, which was held from June 2 to June 4, 2025.

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer key and result;

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Log in with your unique credentials (once the final answer key/result is announced).

View the answer key/result displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Organised annually by the NTA, CUET UG serves as the centralised admission test for undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities and colleges across the country.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for further notifications.