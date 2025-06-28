CSIR UGC NET

NTA Opens CSIR UGC NET 2025 Application Correction Window at csirnet.nta.ac.in- Exam From July 26

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jun 2025
14:46 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to make corrections/modifications on their applications for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can do so on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in
The NTA said that once the correction window closes, no communication for further corrections would be entertained

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow application correction for CSIR UGC NET 2025 from today, June 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections/modifications on their applications for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can do so on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The NTA said that once the correction window closes, no communication for further corrections would be entertained.

As per the revised schedule, applicants can make corrections till June 29, 2025, up to 11:59 PM. Previously, the window to make application corrections was scheduled from June 25 to June 26, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 28, 2025, in bilingual (English and Hindi) medium. The exam will take place in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CSIR UGC NET 2025: Steps to make corrections

  1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the login link for the CSIR UGC NET June exam 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Go to your application, and make the corrections as required
  5. Review carefully, and submit
  6. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Application Correction: Direct Link

Last updated on 28 Jun 2025
14:47 PM
CSIR UGC NET CSIR UGC NET June 2025 NTA
