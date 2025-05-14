BITSAT Slot Booking 2025 Begins: Choose Your Exam Date and Time Slot by May 16

Summary The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has officially commenced the slot booking process for BITSAT 2025 session 1. Candidates who have registered for the BITS Admission Test can now book their preferred exam date and time slot by visiting the official website — bitsadmission.com.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has officially commenced the slot booking process for BITSAT 2025 session 1. Candidates who have registered for the BITS Admission Test can now book their preferred exam date and time slot by visiting the official website — bitsadmission.com. The slot booking window will remain open till May 16, 2025.

As part of the process, applicants are required to choose between two available slots — 9 AM to Noon or 2 PM to 5 PM — for the BITSAT 2025 session 1, which is scheduled from May 26 to May 30, 2025. Slot allocation is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

To book their slot, candidates must log in using their application number and password. BITS Pilani has also released the test centre details, allowing applicants to select their test city preferences accordingly.

Admit Card Details

Meanwhile, BITS has rescheduled the release of the BITSAT 2025 admit card, which will now be available from May 22, a day earlier than originally planned. Only candidates who complete the slot booking process will be able to download their admit card, which includes details such as the candidate’s name, test date, time, venue, and important exam instructions.

For candidates who had already registered for the first session, they will still be able to opt for BITSAT 2025 session 2 application process will open from May 26 to June 10, with the exam scheduled from June 22 to June 26, 2025.

BITSAT 2025 is a crucial computer based online admission exam for students who want to pursue the integrated first-degree programmes at the prestigious BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad for the academic year 2025-2026.