TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Begins at tgeapcet.nic.in- Get Detailed Schedule Inside

Summary Candidates who have passed the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can apply for the counselling process at the official website- tgeapcet.nic.in Candidates who have qualified in TG EAPCET 2025 and secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in the group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) commenced the online counselling process for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) 2025 today, June 28. Candidates who have passed the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can apply for the counselling process at tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET counselling 2025 will be done in three phases. Candidates who have qualified in TG EAPCET 2025 and secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in the group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Complete Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee, slot booking for helpline centres, date and time to attend certificate verification: June 28 to July 7

Certificate verification: July 1 to 8

Exercising of options after certificate verification: July 6 to 10

Freezing of options: July 10

Display of mock seat allocation: On or before July 13

Modification of options, if required: July 14 to 15

Freezing of options for the first round of seat allotment: July 15

Provisional seat allotment for the first phase: On or before July 18

Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website: July 18 to 22

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.