TSCHE

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Begins at tgeapcet.nic.in- Get Detailed Schedule Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jun 2025
14:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have passed the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can apply for the counselling process at the official website- tgeapcet.nic.in
Candidates who have qualified in TG EAPCET 2025 and secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in the group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) commenced the online counselling process for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) 2025 today, June 28. Candidates who have passed the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can apply for the counselling process at tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET counselling 2025 will be done in three phases. Candidates who have qualified in TG EAPCET 2025 and secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in the group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Complete Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee, slot booking for helpline centres, date and time to attend certificate verification: June 28 to July 7

Certificate verification: July 1 to 8

Exercising of options after certificate verification: July 6 to 10

Freezing of options: July 10

Display of mock seat allocation: On or before July 13

Modification of options, if required: July 14 to 15

Freezing of options for the first round of seat allotment: July 15

Provisional seat allotment for the first phase: On or before July 18

Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website: July 18 to 22

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 28 Jun 2025
14:05 PM
TSCHE TS EAMCET TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling
Similar stories
TS SSC 2025

TGBIE Extends TS Inter 1st Year 2025 Phase 2 Admission Date to July 31- Know Details . . .

CUET UG 2025

When Will NTA Declare the CUET UG Result 2025? Check All Updates

NTA

NTA Issues ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Admit Card 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR- Direct Link t. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS MSc Nursing Exam Result 2025 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in- Get Topper Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS SSC 2025

TGBIE Extends TS Inter 1st Year 2025 Phase 2 Admission Date to July 31- Know Details . . .

CUET UG 2025

When Will NTA Declare the CUET UG Result 2025? Check All Updates

NTA

NTA Issues ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE Admit Card 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR- Direct Link t. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS MSc Nursing Exam Result 2025 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in- Get Topper Details Inside

RRB Exam

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Window Opens for 6000+ Posts - Direct Li. . .

Indian schools

Faridabad School Leads Change for Girls’ Health - Makes World’s Best School Globa. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality