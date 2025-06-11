UPSC IES, ISS Admit Cards 2025 Issued - Commission Releases Notice Regarding Exam; Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their e-Admit Cards from the commission’s official website — upsconline.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their e-Admit Cards from the commission’s official website — upsconline.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the UPSC IES and ISS 2025 exams are scheduled to be held from June 20 to June 22, 2025. The commission has strictly instructed candidates to download and take a printout of their e-Admit Cards, as no physical admit cards will be issued for the examination.

Candidates must carry the printed e-Admit Card to the allotted exam venue. Those failing to produce it during verification will not be permitted to sit for the exam. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid photo identity card, the number of which should match the details mentioned on their admit card, for every session of the examination.

The commission has also highlighted in the notice that if a candidate’s photograph on the e-Admit Card is unclear or missing necessary details like the name and date of the photograph, they will be required to carry a photo ID and two recent passport-sized photographs (with name and date) — one for each session, along with a written undertaking.

In case of any discrepancies in the e-Admit Card details, such as errors in the name, photograph, or QR code, candidates are advised to immediately inform the commission by emailing uscms-upsc@nic.in to ensure necessary corrections before the examination dates.

Candidates are urged to download their admit cards at the earliest and carefully verify all details to avoid any last-minute issues.

