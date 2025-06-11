OJEE 2025

OJEE 2025 Results Declared: Check Full List of Toppers, Rank Cards & Counselling Update

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2025
09:59 AM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha, has officially announced the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 results.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their rank cards and scorecards from the official website (ojee.nic.in) using their application number and password.

The OJEE 2025 computer-based test was held from May 2 to May 12, 2025, across three shifts for admissions into various undergraduate, postgraduate, and lateral entry programmes offered by government and private universities and colleges across Odisha. This year, out of 92,488 registered candidates, 80,324 (86.84%) appeared for the exam.

Apart from Nursing, 55,362 candidates from other streams have been ranked based on their performance. The results for Nursing programmes will be announced separately by the State Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET).

OJEE 2025 Toppers List

Here’s the complete list of toppers across different courses and specialisations:

  • Overall MTech Topper (All Specializations): Manmatha Behera
  • PHARM: Jatin Meher, Hitesh Kumar Dhal
  • LE-TECH (Diploma): Gourab Swain
  • LE-TECH (B.Sc.): Sakshi Kumari
  • LE-PHARM: Sagarika Dash
  • MBA: Anurag Mishra, Ansumaan Pati
  • MCA/MSc(Computer Science): S. Siseendri
  • CAT in Cinematography and Sound Recording & Sound Design: Neha Priyadarshani
  • CAT in Film Editing: Sanidhya Nayak
  • ARCH: Asmita Subudhi
  • PLAN: Urmikant Maninandan Sahu
  • Civil Engineering: Suraj Kumar Das
  • Electrical Engineering: Manmatha Behera
  • Mechanical Engineering: Subhankar Jethi
  • Sc Engg/IT: Prachi Pragyan
  • Electronics & Communication Engg: Krushna Chandra Nayak
  • Chemical Engineering: Jitu Patra
  • Metallurgical Engineering: Trilochan Pradhan
  • Environmental Engineering: Aswini Kumar Panigrahi
  • Biotechnology: Debopriyo Pal
  • Plastic Engineering: Sarbajeet Das
  • Textile Engineering: Manisha Roul
The OJEE 2025 counselling process is expected to begin in the second week of June 2025. Qualified candidates can participate in counselling for admissions to BPharma, MCA, MBA, MTech, MArch, MPharm, Integrated MBA, BCAT, and other lateral entry programmes offered by participating institutions in Odisha.

Candidates must check the official OJEE website for updates on the counselling schedule and the participating college list.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2025
11:42 AM
OJEE 2025 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee Result Toppers list
