OJEE 2025 Results Declared: Check Full List of Toppers, Rank Cards & Counselling Update

The Department of Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha, has officially announced the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their rank cards and scorecards from the official website (ojee.nic.in) using their application number and password.

The OJEE 2025 computer-based test was held from May 2 to May 12, 2025, across three shifts for admissions into various undergraduate, postgraduate, and lateral entry programmes offered by government and private universities and colleges across Odisha. This year, out of 92,488 registered candidates, 80,324 (86.84%) appeared for the exam.

Apart from Nursing, 55,362 candidates from other streams have been ranked based on their performance. The results for Nursing programmes will be announced separately by the State Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET).

OJEE 2025 Toppers List

Here’s the complete list of toppers across different courses and specialisations:

Overall MTech Topper (All Specializations): Manmatha Behera

PHARM: Jatin Meher, Hitesh Kumar Dhal

LE-TECH (Diploma): Gourab Swain

LE-TECH (B.Sc.): Sakshi Kumari

LE-PHARM: Sagarika Dash

MBA: Anurag Mishra, Ansumaan Pati

MCA/MSc(Computer Science): S. Siseendri

CAT in Cinematography and Sound Recording & Sound Design: Neha Priyadarshani

CAT in Film Editing: Sanidhya Nayak

ARCH: Asmita Subudhi

PLAN: Urmikant Maninandan Sahu

Civil Engineering: Suraj Kumar Das

Electrical Engineering: Manmatha Behera

Mechanical Engineering: Subhankar Jethi

Sc Engg/IT: Prachi Pragyan

Electronics & Communication Engg: Krushna Chandra Nayak

Chemical Engineering: Jitu Patra

Metallurgical Engineering: Trilochan Pradhan

Environmental Engineering: Aswini Kumar Panigrahi

Biotechnology: Debopriyo Pal

Plastic Engineering: Sarbajeet Das

Textile Engineering: Manisha Roul

The OJEE 2025 counselling process is expected to begin in the second week of June 2025. Qualified candidates can participate in counselling for admissions to BPharma, MCA, MBA, MTech, MArch, MPharm, Integrated MBA, BCAT, and other lateral entry programmes offered by participating institutions in Odisha.

Candidates must check the official OJEE website for updates on the counselling schedule and the participating college list.