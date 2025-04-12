RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins for 9970 Posts - Link and Key Dates

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 process, inviting applications for 9970 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts today, i.e., April 12. Eligible candidates can now apply for the recruitment drive through the respective official RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 process, inviting applications for 9970 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts today, i.e., April 12. Eligible candidates can now apply for the recruitment drive through the respective official RRB websites. The registration window will remain active until 11.59 PM on May 11, 2025.

To apply, candidates must visit their respective regional RRB website, click on the ‘RRB ALP Recruitment 2025’ link, register with valid details, complete the application form, and pay the requisite application fee. After submission, applicants should download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The last date for submitting the application fee has been scheduled for May 13, with the correction window opening from May 14 to May 23, 2025.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024

In a related update, the second stage of the RRB ALP 2024 Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been rescheduled. Earlier slated for March 19 and 20, 2025, the exam will now take place on May 2 and May 6, 2025. Candidates must report to the exam centre by 7.30 AM for Shift 1 and 12.30 PM for Shift 2. The city intimation slip will be available 10 days prior to the exam, and the e-call letters can be downloaded four days before the scheduled test from the official RRB websites.

For further details, applicants are encouraged to regularly check the official RRB portals.

