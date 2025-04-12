Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins for 9970 Posts - Link and Key Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Apr 2025
12:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 process, inviting applications for 9970 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts today, i.e., April 12.
Eligible candidates can now apply for the recruitment drive through the respective official RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 process, inviting applications for 9970 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts today, i.e., April 12. Eligible candidates can now apply for the recruitment drive through the respective official RRB websites. The registration window will remain active until 11.59 PM on May 11, 2025.

KEAM 2025 Mock Test Link Activated on cee.kerala.gov.in - Hall Ticket Update
KEAM 2025 Mock Test Link Activated on cee.kerala.gov.in - Hall Ticket Update

To apply, candidates must visit their respective regional RRB website, click on the ‘RRB ALP Recruitment 2025’ link, register with valid details, complete the application form, and pay the requisite application fee. After submission, applicants should download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The last date for submitting the application fee has been scheduled for May 13, with the correction window opening from May 14 to May 23, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
JEE Main Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 Out Now - Link &amp; Objection Submission Deadline
JEE Main Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 Out Now - Link &amp; Objection Submission Deadline

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024

In a related update, the second stage of the RRB ALP 2024 Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been rescheduled. Earlier slated for March 19 and 20, 2025, the exam will now take place on May 2 and May 6, 2025. Candidates must report to the exam centre by 7.30 AM for Shift 1 and 12.30 PM for Shift 2. The city intimation slip will be available 10 days prior to the exam, and the e-call letters can be downloaded four days before the scheduled test from the official RRB websites.

For further details, applicants are encouraged to regularly check the official RRB portals.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 12 Apr 2025
12:19 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Registration
Similar stories
KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Mock Test Link Activated on cee.kerala.gov.in - Hall Ticket Update

Tripura TET

Tripura TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Deadline and Exam Guidelines

Assam HSLC

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2025 Announced - Toppers List and Pass Percentages

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 Out Now - Link & Objection Submission Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Mock Test Link Activated on cee.kerala.gov.in - Hall Ticket Update

Tripura TET

Tripura TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Deadline and Exam Guidelines

Assam HSLC

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2025 Announced - Toppers List and Pass Percentages

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 Out Now - Link & Objection Submission Deadline

Dr Achyuta Samanta, was conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of Buckingham
KIIT

Dr Achyuta Samanta of KIIT & KISS conferred honorary doctorate by University of Bucki. . .

National Investor-Startup Summit

IncubES 2025 Kicks Off with Visionary Inauguration at Techno International New Town

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality