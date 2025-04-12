JEE Main Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 Out Now - Link & Objection Submission Deadline

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the provisional answer key and response sheets for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates who appeared for the paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam can now access the answer key, question papers, and response sheet through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the provisional answer key and response sheets for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates who appeared for the paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam can now access the answer key, question papers, and response sheet through the official website by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Steps to Access the Answer Key

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the answer key link on the homepage.

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Click on the ‘View Answer Sheet’ option.

The marked responses will be displayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates unsatisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it through the official portal until 11.50 PM on April 13, 2025. Each challenge requires a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. As per the official notice, all objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts, and if any challenge is found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The results will be prepared based on this revised answer key.

To challenge the answer key, candidates need to log in to the JEE Main official website, view their response sheet, select the question ID they wish to dispute, upload supporting documents in PDF format, and pay the required fee online. Only challenges submitted with a successful payment will be considered.

The JEE Main second session exam was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, 2025, across 531 exam centers in 285 Indian cities and 15 cities outside India.

Find the answer key download link here.