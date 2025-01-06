RRB ALP Result 2024 for CBT 1 - Check Qualifying Marks and Key Updates

Summary The RRB ALP 2024 exam was conducted from November 25 to November 29, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on their regional RRB official websites.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to announce the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2024 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on their regional RRB official websites, once it has been published.

The RRB ALP 2024 exam was conducted from November 25 to November 29, 2024. It was a computer-based test with a total of 75 marks and a duration of 1 hour. Candidates were awarded one mark for each correct answer, while one-third of a mark was deducted for each incorrect response. The CBT 1 serves as a qualifying stage, screening candidates for the subsequent rounds.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

ADVERTISEMENT

To qualify for the next stage, candidates must meet the following minimum percentage criteria:

UR/EWS: 40%

OBC(NCL)/SC: 30%

ST: 25%

Selection Process

The selection process for RRB ALP 2024 involves multiple stages, starting with CBT 1, followed by a second stage of CBT, and then the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). Candidates who clear these stages are called for document verification, and the process concludes with a medical fitness test to ensure eligibility for the role.

Initially, the recruitment drive advertised 5,696 vacancies, which was later revised to 18,799 to accommodate additional requirements from zonal railways.