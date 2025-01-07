GUJCET 2025

GUJCET 2025 Registration Window Closes Soon - Application Guide & Eligibility

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2025
10:21 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is set to close the GUJCET 2025 registration window today, January 7, after an earlier extension.
Aspirants aiming to appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 can complete their applications through the official website at gujcet.gseb.org before the deadline.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is set to close the GUJCET 2025 registration window today, January 7, after an earlier extension from its original deadline of December 31, 2024. Aspirants aiming to appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 can complete their applications through the official website at gujcet.gseb.org before the deadline.

Madhyamik 2025 Online Enrollment Window Reopens - Key Details
Madhyamik 2025 Online Enrollment Window Reopens - Key Details

Application Fee and Payment

Candidates must pay an application fee of ₹350 to finalise their registration. The fee can be paid using the SBIepay system via credit card, debit card, or net banking. Alternatively, candidates can use the "SBI Branch Payment" option to make payments at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch. Candidates must complete and submit the application form after paying the fee.

ADVERTISEMENT
RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 Out - Steps to Download and Raise Objections
RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 Out - Steps to Download and Raise Objections

Eligibility

The GUJCET 2025 is mandatory for Class 12 Science stream students (Groups A, B, and AB) aspiring to pursue engineering or pharmacy diploma/degree courses in Gujarat. Unlike in previous years, JEE Main 2025 will not be a substitute for GUJCET for admissions to these programmes. Students appearing for the GSEB HSC exams 2025 must take the GUJCET to secure eligibility for engineering or pharmacy programmes.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on March 23, 2025.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2025
10:22 AM
GUJCET 2025 GSEB
Similar stories
WB Madhyamik 2025

Madhyamik 2025 Online Enrollment Window Reopens - Key Details

Representative Image
IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM Admit Card Released by IIT Delhi on jam2025.iitd.ac.in - Check steps to downl. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP SBTET Diploma, Pharmacy Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

XAT 2025

Xavier Aptitude Test Results 2025 on Jan 31; Key Exam Insights

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB Madhyamik 2025

Madhyamik 2025 Online Enrollment Window Reopens - Key Details

istock.com/deepak sethi
Education

Confused about future, here's the inspirational story of a mid school kid, now an adu. . .

buildings

Palaces of Calcutta

Representative Image
KSET 2024

KSET 2024 Results declared by KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA - Know how to dow. . .

Representative Image
Konkan Railway

Konkan Railway Recruitment: Admit card released on konkanrailway.com for several posi. . .

Representative Image
IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM Admit Card Released by IIT Delhi on jam2025.iitd.ac.in - Check steps to downl. . .