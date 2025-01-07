GUJCET 2025 Registration Window Closes Soon - Application Guide & Eligibility

Summary The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is set to close the GUJCET 2025 registration window today, January 7, after an earlier extension. Aspirants aiming to appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 can complete their applications through the official website at gujcet.gseb.org before the deadline.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is set to close the GUJCET 2025 registration window today, January 7, after an earlier extension from its original deadline of December 31, 2024. Aspirants aiming to appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 can complete their applications through the official website at gujcet.gseb.org before the deadline.

Application Fee and Payment

Candidates must pay an application fee of ₹350 to finalise their registration. The fee can be paid using the SBIepay system via credit card, debit card, or net banking. Alternatively, candidates can use the "SBI Branch Payment" option to make payments at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch. Candidates must complete and submit the application form after paying the fee.

Eligibility

The GUJCET 2025 is mandatory for Class 12 Science stream students (Groups A, B, and AB) aspiring to pursue engineering or pharmacy diploma/degree courses in Gujarat. Unlike in previous years, JEE Main 2025 will not be a substitute for GUJCET for admissions to these programmes. Students appearing for the GSEB HSC exams 2025 must take the GUJCET to secure eligibility for engineering or pharmacy programmes.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on March 23, 2025.