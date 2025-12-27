KVS, NVS City Intimation Slip 2025 Out: Download Link and Tier I Exam Schedule Here

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Tier I examination schedule and city intimation slips for recruitment to teaching and non-teaching posts in KVS and NVS. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now access their city slips and check the detailed schedule by logging in to the official CBSE examination portal.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Tier I examination schedule and city intimation slips for recruitment to teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now access their city slips and check the detailed schedule by logging in to the official CBSE examination portal.

To download the KVS and NVS city intimation slip 2025, candidates must visit the official CBSE examination portal and log in using their registration number, which begins with 2598, along with their password and security pin. Once logged in, the city slip displaying the allotted examination city will appear on the screen. CBSE has clearly stated that requests for changes in the examination city will not be entertained under any circumstances.

According to the official notification, the KVS and NVS Tier I recruitment examinations will be conducted over two days, January 10 and January 11, 2026, in multiple shifts. On January 10, the morning shift from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM will be held for the posts of Primary Teacher (PRT), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Lab Attendant. On the same day, the afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM will be conducted for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) post.

The examination schedule continues on January 11, 2026, with the morning session between 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM for senior academic and administrative positions including Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM will cover examinations for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and several other posts. These include Librarian, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Junior Translator, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade I, and Stenographer Grade II, along with other miscellaneous teaching posts.

The board has also informed candidates that the admit cards, which will contain the complete details of the examination centre, reporting time, and exam-day instructions, will be released two days prior to the examination date on the same portal. Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards as soon as they are available.

Candidates appearing for the KVS and NVS Recruitment Exam 2025 must regularly check the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS for the latest updates and announcements related to the recruitment process.

