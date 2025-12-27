CBSE to Open Correction Window for DRQ 2026 Applications from December 29- Check Details Here

Summary Registered candidates can access the correction window through the official website cbse.gov.in The DRQ 2026 examination will be conducted by CBSE for recruitment to various posts, including Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, and other positions under the Direct Recruitment Quota

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the edit facility for correction of particulars in the online application form for the Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026 (DRQ 2026) from December 29 to December 30, 2025, up to 12 PM. Registered candidates can access the correction window through the official website cbse.gov.in.

The DRQ 2026 examination will be conducted by CBSE for recruitment to various posts, including Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, and other positions under the Direct Recruitment Quota.

In an official notification, CBSE stated, “Candidates will be provided a two-day edit window, as per the schedule, to enable candidates to correct or modify any incorrect particulars filled by them in the online application form.”

The board clarified that the correction facility will be available only to candidates who have successfully completed their online application and paid the requisite examination fee. Candidates who have not completed the payment process will not be allowed to make corrections.

CBSE further noted that final corrections will be considered valid only after payment of any additional fee, if applicable. “In cases where the changes affect the fee amount, candidates will be required to pay the excess fee accordingly. Excess payment made, if any, will not be refunded,” the notification added.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their application details during the correction window, as no further opportunity to modify particulars will be provided after the edit facility closes.