NEET counselling

NTRUHS Releases Provisional AP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results; Grievance Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Dec 2025
15:09 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotment can submit grievances through the official website drntr.uhsap.in till 1 PM today
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has released the provisional Round 2 seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2025 counselling for MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes. Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotment can submit grievances through the official website drntr.uhsap.in till 1 PM today.

The provisional allotment has been published for postgraduate medical degree and diploma courses under the Competent Authority quota for non-service candidates. Candidates are advised to carefully check their allotment details and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time.

According to the official notification, grievances submitted through any mode other than the official website will not be considered. The university has clearly stated that only online submissions made within the prescribed deadline will be treated as valid.

After reviewing the grievances submitted by candidates and applying the applicable reservation criteria, NTRUHS will release the final Round 2 seat allotment results for AP NEET PG 2025. Further instructions regarding reporting and admission formalities will be announced along with the final allotment.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTRUHS website for updates related to the final seat allotment and subsequent counselling procedures.

Last updated on 27 Dec 2025
15:12 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG 2025 NEET PG
