SSC 2025

SSC Announces JE and SI Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 - Check Full Paper I Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Nov 2025
13:17 PM

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the examination schedule for the Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) and Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination 2025 (Paper-I).
Earlier, the SSC introduced a self-slot selection facility for candidates appearing in both examinations.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the examination schedule for the Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) and Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination 2025 (Paper-I). According to the announcement, the SSC JE Paper-I will be conducted from December 3 to December 6, 2025, while the SSC Delhi Police and CAPF Paper-I exam is scheduled from December 9 to December 12, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill a total of 1,731 Junior Engineer posts across Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines, along with 5,308 Sub-Inspector vacancies in the Delhi Police and CAPFs.

SSC Opens Slot Selection for JE Exams 2025 at ssc.gov.in - How to Choose Exam Preferences?
Earlier, the SSC introduced a self-slot selection facility for candidates appearing in both examinations. The feature enables applicants to select their preferred exam city and date via the official website - ssc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the slot selection window for SSC JE remains open until November 13, 2025, whereas Sub-Inspector candidates can choose their slots between November 17 and November 21, 2025.

The Commission has clarified that once a slot is submitted, it will be considered final, and no requests for modification will be entertained. Candidates who fail to exercise the slot selection option within the given period will be automatically assigned an available slot based on their application details or availability.

In addition, the SSC has recently issued admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025, which aims to fill 3,131 Group C vacancies. The SSC CHSL 2025 examination will begin on November 12, and eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official SSC portal using their registration number and password.

Last updated on 11 Nov 2025
13:18 PM
