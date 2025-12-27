Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC Revises Second Inter-Level Exam 2023 Application Process, Vacancies Increased to 24,492

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Dec 2025
15:32 PM

Summary
According to the latest official notification, the commission has added 1,317 posts to the 23,175 vacancies announced earlier
Eligible candidates can now submit the examination fee till January 13, 2026, through the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has revised the application process for the Second Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023, increasing the total number of vacancies to 24,492. According to the latest official notification, the commission has added 1,317 posts to the 23,175 vacancies announced earlier.

Eligible candidates can now submit the examination fee till January 13, 2026, through the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in. The online application process will remain open till January 15, 2026, while candidates will be allowed to complete the final form submission till January 18, 2026. The examination fee continues to remain Rs 100 per candidate.

The notification for the BSSC Second Inter-Level Examination was originally released in August 2023, and the initial application window closed in November 2023. During this period, the commission received around 26 lakh applications, indicating a massive response from aspirants. However, despite the large number of applications, the commission has not yet announced the examination date.

As per the Bihar Staff Selection Commission Examination Conduct Rules, 2010, a preliminary examination is mandatory if the number of applications exceeds 40,000. Given that the applications received are more than 60 times the prescribed threshold, a preliminary exam is expected. The rules also allow the preliminary examination to be conducted in multiple phases if required, with results prepared using a normalisation process.

The commission has clarified that the preliminary examination will be objective in nature, and candidates equal to five times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the main examination. A separate notification will be issued for the main exam, which will also include details regarding post preferences.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BSSC website for updates on the examination schedule and further recruitment-related announcements.

Last updated on 27 Dec 2025
15:33 PM
Bihar Staff Selection Commission
