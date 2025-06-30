UPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens for Central Govt Posts; Check Vacancy & Notice

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a fresh recruitment drive for multiple positions across various government departments. The online application process for these posts is now live on the official website — upsconline.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a fresh recruitment drive for multiple positions across various government departments. The online application process for these posts is now live on the official website — upsconline.gov.in — and interested candidates can submit their applications before the deadline of July 17, 2025.

This recruitment initiative offers a valuable opportunity for qualified professionals to secure positions such as Regional Director, Scientific Officer, Administrative Officer Grade-I, Junior Scientific Officer, Manager Grade-I, and several Senior Scientific Assistant roles in fields like Aeronautical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Metallurgy, Textile, and Computer Science Engineering, among others. In total, vacancies have been notified for over 200 posts spread across different categories.

Each position comes with specific eligibility criteria regarding educational qualifications, professional experience, and desirable skills. Candidates are encouraged to carefully review the official notification, where individual post details and qualification requirements are linked to each job title for easy reference.

Selected candidates will initially be appointed on a probationary basis, and upon successful completion of the probation period, their positions will be made permanent within the concerned departments.

Aspiring applicants can register and apply by visiting the official UPSC recruitment portal. The application process involves logging in to the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system, selecting the desired post, filling in personal and academic details, uploading relevant documents, and completing the fee payment, if applicable. Candidates should thoroughly review the completed form before final submission and are advised to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For further updates, eligibility criteria, and detailed recruitment information, candidates should visit the official UPSC website.

Read the detailed notice here.