MP NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins - Check Full Schedule & Registration Process

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has officially released the tentative schedule for NEET MDS 2025 Round 1 counselling for admissions into MDS courses across government and private dental colleges in the state. The online registration process is already underway from June 28, 2025, and will continue till July 3, 2025, through the official portal — dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the announcement, the publication of vacancies will take place today, June 30, followed by an objection window against vacancies on July 1. The final vacancies and merit list of registered candidates will be released on July 2 and July 4, respectively. Choice filling and locking for the first round will be conducted between July 4 and July 6.

The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be declared on July 8, 2025. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission between July 9 and July 13. The process also includes provisions for online resignation, admission cancellation, and upgradation options for Round 2 during this period.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the user manual and profile creation process available on the portal and avoid sharing login credentials. Additionally, a registration fee of ₹1,100 is mandatory for participation.

This counselling covers all state quota, private, NRI, and in-service MDS seats in Madhya Pradesh and will be conducted strictly as per the Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Admission Rules 2018.

For the complete schedule and registration instructions, candidates must visit the official website.