Bihar police

BPSSC Releases Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 for Preliminary Exam; Direct Link Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2025
15:41 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) admit card 2025 for the preliminary written examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

To access the BPSSC SI admit card 2025, candidates need to log in using their registration number or registered mobile number along with their date of birth. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and allotted examination centre.

The Bihar Police SI preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 18, 2026, and January 21, 2026, in two shifts each day:

  • First shift: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Second shift: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Candidates must report to the examination centre by 8:30 AM for the first shift and 1:00 PM for the second shift. Entry to the examination hall will be allowed only up to 9:30 AM for the first shift and 2:00 PM for the second shift.

The Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025 aims to fill a total of 1,799 posts, distributed as follows:

  • General: 850 posts
  • Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 273 posts
  • Backward Classes (BC): 222 posts
  • Scheduled Castes (SC): 210 posts
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 180 posts

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the “Bihar Police” tab on the homepage
  3. Select the link for BPSSC SI Admit Card 2025
  4. Enter the required login details and click Submit
  5. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and follow the instructions provided to avoid any issues on the day of the examination.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2025
15:41 PM
Bihar police Admit Card Police recruitment
