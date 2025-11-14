UTET 2025

UTET Result 2025 Declared: UBSE Releases Scores, Final Answer Keys and Pass Percentage

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Nov 2025
10:08 AM

File Image

Summary
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) Result 2025.
Candidates who appeared for UTET 1 and UTET 2 can now access their scorecards on the official website - ukutet.com.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for UTET 1 and UTET 2 can now access their scorecards on the official website - ukutet.com.

According to the board, 14,595 candidates registered for UTET 1, of which 11,949 appeared and 4,564 qualified, marking an overall pass percentage of 38.20%. For UTET 2, a total of 24,517 candidates registered, 20,803 appeared, and 4,153 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 19.96%.

To check their results, candidates must log in using their registration number and password or roll number and date of birth. The UTET 1 and UTET 2 examinations were conducted in two shifts on the same day across 94 centres in 29 cities of Uttarakhand.

Telangana &amp; Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Election and Vote Counting? Check Details
Telangana &amp; Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Election and Vote Counting? Check Details
Odisha OTET 2025 Registration Window Opens: Schedule, Steps and Paper 1 &amp; 2 Exam Details
Odisha OTET 2025 Registration Window Opens: Schedule, Steps and Paper 1 &amp; 2 Exam Details

Alongside the results, UBSE has also released the final answer keys for both papers after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates.

UBSE announced that the UTET 2025 mark sheets will be sent by post to all candidates. Those who qualify will receive a combined mark sheet and eligibility certificate, which will serve as official proof for teacher recruitment processes in Uttarakhand. The mark sheet will feature the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and percentage.

The UTET is a state-level eligibility exam for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1–5 (Paper 1) and Classes 6–8 (Paper 2) in government schools across Uttarakhand.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 14 Nov 2025
10:09 AM
UTET 2025 Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) teacher eligibility test (TET) Result
