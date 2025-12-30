NBEMS Releases Exam Schedule for FMGE, Diploma Final and Other Medical Exams 2025–26; Check Timetable

Summary The detailed schedule has been published on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in In its official notification, NBEMS clarified that the schedule for NEET MDS 2026 will be announced separately at a later date

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the examination schedule for several key medical entrance and exit examinations, including the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations for the academic year 2025–26. The detailed schedule has been published on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

In its official notification, NBEMS clarified that the schedule for NEET MDS 2026 will be announced separately at a later date.

According to the released timetable, the NBEMS Diploma Final Examination for December 2025 will be conducted on January 6, 7 and 8, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The FMGE December 2025 examination is scheduled for January 17, 2026, and will be held in two shifts — Paper 1 from 9 am to 11:30 am and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The FDST MDS 2025 examination will take place on February 21, 2026, with Paper 1 scheduled from 9 am to 11 am and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the FDST BDS 2025 exam will be conducted on March 1, 2026, following the same shift timings.

NBEMS has also announced dates for other major examinations. Below is the list:

NBEMS Diploma December Final Exam 2025- January 6, 7, 8, 2026 (2 pm to 5 pm)

FMGE December 2025- January 17, 2026 (9 am to 11:30 am, 2 pm to 4:30 pm)

FDST-MDS 2025- February 21, 2026 (9 am to 11 am, 2 pm to 5 pm)

FDST-BDS 2025- March 1, 2026 (9 am to 11 am, 2 pm to 5 pm)

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026- March 7, 2026 (9 am to 12 noon)

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2026- March 14, 2026 (9 am to 10:45 am)

Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2026- April 12, 2026 (9 am to 11 am)

DrNB Final Examination April 2026- April 24, 25, 26, 2026 (2 pm to 5 pm)

NBEMS Diploma Final Exam June 2026- May 14, 15, 16, 2026 (9 am to 12 noon)

DNB Final Exam June 2026- June 18, 19, 20, 21, 2026 (2 pm to 5 pm)

FMGE June 2026- June 28, 2026 (9 am to 11:30 am, 2 pm to 4:30 pm)

Medical aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official NBEMS website for updates, detailed information bulletins, and exam-related instructions.