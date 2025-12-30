UPSC Declares CDS 1 Final Result 2025; 535 Candidates Selected for OTA Chennai

Summary According to the official merit list released by the commission, a total of 535 candidates have qualified for admission to the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai As per the official UPSC notification, the number of vacancies stands at 275 for the SSC (Men – Non-Technical) course and 18 for the SSC Women (Non-Technical) course

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 1, 2025. According to the official merit list released by the commission, a total of 535 candidates have qualified for admission to the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Out of the total selected candidates, 473 are men and 62 are women. The merit list has been prepared for admission to the 123rd Short Service Commission (SSC) Course (Men – Non-Technical) and the 37th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course, both of which are scheduled to commence in April 2026.

As per the official UPSC notification, the number of vacancies stands at 275 for the SSC (Men – Non-Technical) course and 18 for the SSC Women (Non-Technical) course.

The CDS 1 merit list also includes candidates who were earlier recommended for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA – Pre-Flying Training) based on the same examination.

Clarifying the selection process, UPSC stated that medical examination results were not considered while preparing the merit list. The commission further emphasized that the candidature of all recommended candidates is provisional and subject to the verification of date of birth and educational qualifications by the Army Headquarters.

Candidates can check and download the CDS 1 final result PDF from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The commission has also informed that the marks of candidates will be released within 15 days from the date of result declaration and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

Meanwhile, candidates who were not recommended for selection will be able to view their scores under the section titled “Disclosure of Marks and Other Details of Non-Recommended Candidates” on the UPSC website.

The declaration of the CDS 1 final result marks an important milestone for aspirants seeking to join the Indian Armed Forces through the Short Service Commission route.