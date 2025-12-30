BPSC Postpones AEDO 2025 Exam for Over 9.7 Lakh Candidates- Read Major Updates Here

Summary The commission has stated that the revised examination dates will be announced shortly on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in Earlier, the BPSC was scheduled to conduct the AEDO 2025 written examination from January 10 to January 16, 2026

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) 2025 examination due to unavoidable reasons, affecting nearly 9.7 lakh registered candidates. The commission has stated that the revised examination dates will be announced shortly on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, the BPSC was scheduled to conduct the AEDO 2025 written examination from January 10 to January 16, 2026. However, citing unforeseen circumstances, the commission has deferred the objective-type examination, which is being held to fill a total of 935 vacant posts.

As per the recruitment scheme, candidates will have to appear in three objective-type papers, each carrying 100 marks. Final selection will be based on the marks secured in the written examination.

The category-wise breakup of the total vacancies includes 375 posts for the Unreserved category, 93 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 150 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 10 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 168 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 112 for Backward Classes (BC), and 28 posts reserved for women candidates under the Backward Classes category.

Meanwhile, the commission has confirmed that the BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 will be released on January 3, 2026, for more than 9 lakh candidates, despite the postponement of the examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BPSC website for updates regarding the revised exam schedule and further instructions.