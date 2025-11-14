CBSE schools

Is Your NCERT Textbook Fake or Genuine? CBSE Issues Advisory to Schools

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Nov 2025
09:42 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important advisory to all affiliated schools, urging them to ensure that only genuine NCERT textbooks are procured and supplied to students.
The board has raised concerns over the increasing circulation of counterfeit NCERT books being sold at discounted prices by unauthorised sellers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important advisory to all affiliated schools, urging them to ensure that only genuine NCERT textbooks are procured and supplied to students. The board has raised concerns over the increasing circulation of counterfeit NCERT books being sold at discounted prices by unauthorised sellers.

According to the CBSE notice, several fake textbooks currently in the market contain poor printing quality, factual inaccuracies, and content-related errors, posing a risk to students’ academic learning. Schools have been instructed to counsel parents and guardians to purchase only authentic NCERT books from verified and authorised sources.

Telangana &amp; Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Election and Vote Counting? Check Details
Telangana &amp; Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Election and Vote Counting? Check Details

CBSE has further directed schools that procure textbooks directly to obtain them only through official NCERT channels. Recognised sources for genuine NCERT textbooks include:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • NCERT Regional Production & Distribution Centres (RPDCs)
  • Authorised vendors listed on the NCERT website (ncert.nic.in)
  • NCERT Postal Supply Service via the NCERT portal
  • The official NCERT storefront on Amazon (amazon.in/NCERT)

The board emphasised that adherence to these guidelines is crucial to maintaining academic integrity and ensuring that students receive accurate and high-quality learning materials. Schools have been asked to circulate the advisory widely among teachers, parents, and students to ensure strict compliance.

CBSE has also recommended that schools reach out to the nearest NCERT distribution centre for any support related to textbook procurement or verification.

By reinforcing this advisory, the board aims to safeguard the educational ecosystem from the negative impact of counterfeit textbooks and to uphold the standards of school education across the country.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 14 Nov 2025
09:43 AM
CBSE schools CBSE school textbooks NCERT
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

Telangana NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Merit List Released: Names and Grievance Submission De. . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Interview 2025: DAF-II Correction Window Opens; Direct Link and Updation Det. . .

UTET 2025

UTET Result 2025 Declared: UBSE Releases Scores, Final Answer Keys and Pass Percentag. . .

school closure

Telangana & Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Election and Vote Counting? Check Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

Telangana NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Merit List Released: Names and Grievance Submission De. . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Interview 2025: DAF-II Correction Window Opens; Direct Link and Updation Det. . .

UTET 2025

UTET Result 2025 Declared: UBSE Releases Scores, Final Answer Keys and Pass Percentag. . .

school closure

Telangana & Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Election and Vote Counting? Check Details

ICSE

ICSE, ISC Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2026 OUT; Exams From Early February

IIT Gandhinagar
IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar Unveils 3 GenAI-Based Tech PG Diplomas with Industry-Led Learning

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality