Is Your NCERT Textbook Fake or Genuine? CBSE Issues Advisory to Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important advisory to all affiliated schools, urging them to ensure that only genuine NCERT textbooks are procured and supplied to students. The board has raised concerns over the increasing circulation of counterfeit NCERT books being sold at discounted prices by unauthorised sellers.

According to the CBSE notice, several fake textbooks currently in the market contain poor printing quality, factual inaccuracies, and content-related errors, posing a risk to students’ academic learning. Schools have been instructed to counsel parents and guardians to purchase only authentic NCERT books from verified and authorised sources.

CBSE has further directed schools that procure textbooks directly to obtain them only through official NCERT channels. Recognised sources for genuine NCERT textbooks include:

NCERT Regional Production & Distribution Centres (RPDCs)

Authorised vendors listed on the NCERT website (ncert.nic.in)

NCERT Postal Supply Service via the NCERT portal

The official NCERT storefront on Amazon (amazon.in/NCERT)

The board emphasised that adherence to these guidelines is crucial to maintaining academic integrity and ensuring that students receive accurate and high-quality learning materials. Schools have been asked to circulate the advisory widely among teachers, parents, and students to ensure strict compliance.

CBSE has also recommended that schools reach out to the nearest NCERT distribution centre for any support related to textbook procurement or verification.

By reinforcing this advisory, the board aims to safeguard the educational ecosystem from the negative impact of counterfeit textbooks and to uphold the standards of school education across the country.

Read the official notice here.